Konongo-Odumase Hospital to be completed in two-weeks – Contractors assure M&E Coordinator

Ohene-Konadu and her team being briefed on progress on the construction

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Euorget De-Invest Group, the construction firm working on the Konongo-Odumase government hospital has assured that they are on schedule to deliver a completed project within the next two weeks.

This came to light when the National Coordinator of the Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat, Honourable Gifty Ohene-Konadu (Mrs), as part of her familiarization tour of ongoing projects across the country visited the project site.



Conducting Hon. Ohene-Konadu and her team around the facility, the project Resident Engineer, Mr Ahmed Massoud told the delegation that their work was at a 98-percentage completion level and that they should be able to finish with furniture and machinery installation which is the final phase of the project in the next two weeks.



“The main construction is done we are now left with final touches and furniture assembling, we are ready for testing, we are ready for commissioning. Percentage wise we have exceeded 98. Some touch ups, furniture issues and medical equipment installation, maximum 10 days and we will be done,” he stated.



Hon Ohene-Konadu upon hearing the good news from the contractors, expressed happiness and satisfaction with the quality of work while lauding the contractors for engaging local engineers and labour in executing the project.



“We are all impressed about the progress of work because the work is almost done. But what really excites me is the transfer of knowledge. I know the contract was awarded to an Egyptian firm and so I was a little worried but what I’ve realized is that all their engineers are Ghanaians. It makes me happy that they are transferring their knowledge to Ghanaians. You asked about maintenance, we know there is a shortfall in maintenance culture here. But once the consultants and the others are all Ghanaians, every knowledge will be transferred to them which means that going forward they will be equipped with the knowledge to maintain the facility and sustain it,” she said.

According to the M&E Coordinator, the project completion is a significant affirmation to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of ensuring all Ghanaians have access to quality health care through the provision of standardized modern facilities.



“The government of His Excellency Nana Addo Danwka Akufo-Addo has the Agenda 111 which will see the construction of hospitals in every district across the country. This project enforces the fact that the President is focused in his vision of ensuring the development of this nation. Having a facility of this status is very significant and I know people from even Kumasi will come here for healthcare. The facilities contained in the hospital are very modern, more than some big hospitals in the region.



We applaud and appreciate his excellency the President for honouring the people of Asante Akyem with such a project. It goes to confirm his love for our country and its citizens,” she said.



Among the delegation that visited the newly built hospital was the Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akyem Central, Mrs Susan Akomeah who welcomed the news with happiness while appreciating the President for the project.