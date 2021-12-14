Korankye-Ankrah is lying about knowing who the next president is – Net2 TV presenter

General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye-Ankrah

Rev. Sam Koraknye-Ankrah says he knows Ghana's next president

He told his congregation of a revelation he received recently



A journalist with Net2 TV says the Reverend is lying



General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye-Ankrah, is lying about a recent claim that the next president of Ghana is known to him.



This is the view of a journalist with Accra-based Net2 TV, Justice Kwaku Annan. He was reacting to the comment made over the weekend on his programme, ‘The Seat’ show on Monday, December 13, 2021.



“He is lying to you, it is no prophecy. He is lying, he cannot tell you the truth of the matter,” Kwaku Annan said after reading a text about a recent claim that all prophecies should be backed by proof.

“The government said nobody should prophesy unless you have evidence, why is Sam Korankye Ankrah doing it?” a texter had asked.



What Korankye-Ankrah said



According to the Apostle General, although he has the power of prophesying who the next president is, he wouldn’t abuse such power.



He claimed a man of God earlier revealed to him during a conversation that his voice is ‘the most authentic voice in Heaven for the nation of Ghana.’



Recounting portions of the conversation to his congregation on Sunday, December 12, 2021, Rev. Korankye-Ankrah said: “Ladies and gentlemen I can look into your face and guarantee you that the next president of Ghana is in my mouth…We will decide who will control the resources of this nation.

“But one of the very things you should be happy for me is that, I don’t abuse such power and authority. I used them judiciously, very wisely and I am not like those other prophets who just prophecy in a stomach direction manner.”



Expanding further on his divine power, Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah added noted that “Anybody who loses elections in this country, I talk to them before they lose…I bring them to my office and I tell them in the coming elections, they will not win.



“It's not something I am supposed to say to the congregation because it’s not a good thing to prophecy bad things but I tell them and sometimes they will ask me if there is something I can do about it.”