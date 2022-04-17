Korea supports Ghana with COVID-19 response items

The Government of the Republic of Korea has donated 63,000 PCR diagnostic test kits to Ghana

The Government of the Republic of Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has donated 63,000 PCR Diagnostic test kits and more than 160,000 items to support vaccine deployment.

The gesture is part of the USD748,000.00 grant arrangement signed between KOICA and Ghana’s Ministry of Health on 16 June 2021. The items include automated syringes, swab and stool, safety boxes and vaccine carriers.



The Ambassador of Korea in Ghana, Mr. LIM Jung-taek, in a handover address said that the donation is to further strengthen the 45 years of bilateral relationship between Ghana and Korea. He explained that the Korean-made diagnostics kit utilizes advanced technology that will enable the local laboratories detect the various COVID-19 variants from the samples taken.



Receiving the items, the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, stated that the Ministry is currently collaborating with two active Korean Government Agencies in the Health Sector; the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), which are both the Ministry’s bilateral partners and key players in the implementation of various interventions of the Ministry’s effort to improve Maternal and Child Health outcomes.

He assured the Korean Government that the items will help strengthen the health system and support the COVID response strategy.



“The Government of Ghana is appreciative of this gesture and pledge to make efficient use of the donated items. We will also ensure that they are distributed to the priority areas”, he added.