Korle Bu Endoscopy unit apologises to patients for recent floods

Korle Bu Hospital says debris of demolished structures caused the flooding

The Endoscopy Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has assured patients that the floods that occurred at the facility will not recur.

This follows the recent flooding of the facility due to the heavy rains.



According to the management of the hospital, some old structures at the facility have been partially demolished in order to make way for the construction of a new Psychiatry Department.



A statement issued by the hospital on Thursday, 23 June 2022 said: “This inadvertently resulted in debris, obstructing drainage and run-off from around the Endoscopy building, which is immediately adjacent to the construction site.

“This became evident after the heavy rains.”



It continued: “The Endoscopy Unit has highly skilled personnel who, over the years, have consistently delivered expert diagnosis and treatment to many patients from within Ghana and the West African sub-region.”



It added: “We wish to assure the public that the situation is under control and apologise for any inconvenience and anxiety this incident may have caused our staff and patients.”