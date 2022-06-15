Korle Bu Teaching Hospital floods after Wednesday downpour

File photo: flood

Parts of the Nation’s premier hospital, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital allegedly got flooded after the rainstorm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

A video shared on social media, after the downpour, showed the Endoscopy Department of the hospital heavily flooded even though GhanaWeb could not independently confirm if the viral video was as a result of today’s rains.



A staff of the hospital could be seen in the video fetching water out of one of the theatres of the department. The hallway of the department was also heavily flooded.



Aside from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, many areas in Ghana’s capital, Accra, got flooded after a few hours of downpour on Wednesday.



Social media as usual has been flooded with various videos taken by citizens to portray the situation in their neighbourhoods and residences.



Whilst some buildings are half submerged, some major roads have been taken over and shops and markets have not been spared.



Watch video of the flood in Korle Bu and other parts of Accra:

Korle Bu endoscopy department.Wards and offices flooded and yet it is a national cathedral that is a priority @IvyEnyonam_ pic.twitter.com/AHqFsQSk2K — Rebelle Fleur (@_ZeyG_) June 15, 2022

I can fix the flooding in Accra ! Jx look at the Road leading to the National Cathedral #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/A7laIY7JqY — Stream RAYOE’s Music???????????? (@GhanaSocialU) June 15, 2022

SITUATION AT KANTAMANTO:SITUATION AT RIDGE:SITUATION AT SPINTEX ROAD:

SITUATION AT OSUOKAY 101.7 FM on Instagram: “Part Of Osu, Accra After Downpour #okayfm”https://www.instagram.com

SITUATION AT TESHIE:





Heavy rains Wednesday cause flash floods in Accra, Atta Mills High Street affected.#GhanaNewsAgency#GNA#AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/7nYnELm7fK — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) June 15, 2022

SITUATION AT KANESHIE, ABBOSEY-OKAI, AGBOGBLOSHIE:ATTA-MILLS HIGH STREET: