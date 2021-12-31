Korle-Bu asks family of lady bathed with acid to send her abroad for medical care

The incident happened at Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region

Update reaching 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm indicates that the 30-year-old woman, Comfort Tawiah who was acid-bathed allegedly by her fiancee would have to be sent abroad for medical care.

Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare reporting from the area where the incident occurred said the victim was sent to the Korle-Bu Hospital for medical care.



But the doctors said they would be unable to provide the needed medical attention for the woman.



The victim is battling for her life after her jealous boyfriend poured acid on her after accusing her of cheating.



The suspect Ishmael Atsito Agbeshie, accused the girlfriend of cheating on him.



The victim, Comfort Tawiah said her lover, had accused her without any evidence.

She said they had heated arguments in the past over the same issue.



According to her, the boyfriend on Tuesday took her phone and started calling male contacts on the phone in an attempt to ascertain which of them she was having an affair with.



In the end, the boyfriend poured a substance suspected to be acid on her.



The suspect is currently on the run whereas the Police have launched a manhunt for him.



Meanwhile, the family of the victim is in tears over the matter.



According to them, they lack the needed resources to airlift the victim abroad for her to be treated.