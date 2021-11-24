Korle Bu educates public on diabetes in next webinar

Diabetes webinar scheduled for November 25, 2021

The fourth edition of the Korle Bu Webinar series comes off on November 25, 2021. This edition of the series is geared towards educating the public on relevant health issues with a focus on Diabetes.

A group of knowledgeable experts with experience on the subject matter will be available to provide relevant information about diabetes and demystify myths surrounding the topic



Headlined by Dr. Yacoba Atiase, as main speaker, the health-focused webinar will also provide in-depth perspectives about the management and treatment options for diabetes



Themed: “Let’s talk about Diabetes” the event will be held at the Plastics Conference Room and streamed on the hospital’s social media platform – Facebook. It will also be on zoom where participants can register to join the conversation.



Interested persons can find the form below for registration ahead of the event.

They can also join on zoom with the registration details below on November 25, 2021:



MEETING ID – 861 6148 5318



PASSWORD: 815104