Korle-Bu hit by COVID-19 surge

10457811 Frontage of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff and patient of the Korle Bu Teaching hospital.

According to a Memo from the Chief Executive Officer to the Director of Medical Affairs, COVID-19 cases shot up from the Week ending 11th September 2022 to the week ending 23 September, 2022.

Confirmed cases have risen from three to 45, the data from the Public Health Unit of the hospital indicated.

The Memo further indicated that a mop-up vaccination exercise was carried out in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Management of the hospital, encouraged staff of the hospital to “get fully vaccinated and to have their boosters.”

It also recommended that all staff and patients adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols including wearing of face mask, observance of hand hygiene (hand washing/ alcohol rubbing), social and physical distancing of at least two metres, prompt isolation and testing of suspected cases.”

