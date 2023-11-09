Korle-Bu renal dialysis unit: Government allocates GH¢4million to clear outstanding debt

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The government has taken steps to address the outstanding debt of the renal unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Government has granted approval for the disbursement of GH¢4 million for the clearance of the debt.



The closure of the renal unit's outpatient department since May has not only had severe consequences for patients but also led to increased inconveniences for those reliant on dialysis services.



Many patients were forced to seek treatment at alternative facilities, incurring higher costs in the process.

Health minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu informed Parliament on Thursday, 9 November 2023, that the Ministry of Health had engaged with the Ministry of Finance, securing the approval of GH¢4 million to settle the outstanding debt of the renal unit.



“The Ministry of Health has since requested the Ministry of Finance to settle the total indebtedness of GH¢4 million, and the good news is that the Minister of Finance has just approved the disbursement of this GH¢4 million to support our patients in Korle-Bu,” the health minister stated.