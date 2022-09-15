Korle Bu staff appointed co-chair on Emergency Committee of WRA

Ms Rockson is co-chair on the Emergency Committee of World Rehabilitation Alliance

A Deputy Chief Physiotherapist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ms Alberta Amissah Rockson, has been appointed co-chairperson on the Emergency Committee of the World Rehabilitation Alliance (WRA) of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Her appointment to the position was effected on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



Ms Rockson has been working in the hospital for the past 15 years as a physiotherapist.



She established and manages the physiotherapy satellite unit within the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Center.



She is the Rehabilitation Lead for Interburns (Uk) and Resurge Africa.



Currently, Ms Alberta Rockson is the National Chairperson of Ghana Physiotherapy Association, after having served two terms as the National President.

She is also a current board member of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.



With her current appointment as a co-chair on the Emergency Committee of WRA, Ms Rockson will be spearheading the advocacy drive of rehabilitation in emergencies.



The World Rehabilitation Alliance (WRA) was launched in 2022 to conduct evidence-based advocacy activities that increase awareness and demand for rehabilitation, networking and knowledge-sharing and to create a shared understanding and narrative around rehabilitation.



In a congratulatory message to the effect of her appointment, the hospital’s board, management and staff said “we are proud of Ms Alberta Amissah Rockson”.



“We wish her well and will provide all the support she will need in her new role to enable her continue to deliver excellent care.”