Korle Bu successfully conducts cornea transplants for six patients

Korle Bu conducts third series of cornea transplants

Ghana’s premier Teaching Hospital, Korle Bu has successfully conducted a cornea transplant for six patients.



Announcing what has now become a third successful session in a series of cornea transplant surgeries, Korle Bu said the recent surgery was the first to be funded by partners of the teaching hospital.



“The Hospital has successfully undertaken Cornea Transplant for Six Patients. The surgery, which was done in partnership with the University of Standford, is the third procedure to be done in Korle Bu and the first to be funded by the Hospital's partners,” a statement on the Facebook page of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said.

The surgery according to the statement was led by a senior doctor from the University of Stanford in the United Kingdom and a female doctor from Korle Bu.



“The Hospital is grateful to Geoffrey Tabin, a Professor of Ophthalmology and Global Medicine from the University of Standford and the team from Korle Bu Eye Centre, led by Dr. Gladys Fordjour, for continually making Korle Bu Teaching Hospital a leader in advanced medical care,” the statement by Korle Bu added.



The cornea is a clear outer layer at the front of the eyeball and acts as a window to the eye.



A cornea transplant is a surgical procedure to remove all or part of a damaged cornea and replace it with healthy donor tissue.



A cornea transplant is often referred to as keratoplasty or a corneal graft.

It can be used to improve sight, relieve pain and treat severe infection or damage.



One of the most common reasons for a cornea transplant is a condition called keratoconus, which causes the cornea to change shape.



