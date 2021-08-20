Korle Klottey NDC embarks on revival of political activism of branches

Logo of main opposiition National Democratic Congress

Mr Eugene Eshun-Elliot, the Korle Klottey Constituency Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged members of the Party to work extra hard to improve on its 2020 polls to win power in 2024 elections.

He applauded the branch executives for their efforts in ensuring that the NDC beat its main opponent, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in both presidential and Parliamentary elections in the 2020 elections.



Mr Eshun-Elliot gave the advice when addressing the Korle Klottey branch executives of the NDC at their maiden meeting after the 2020 polls, at the Party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.

The meeting comes in the wake of former President John Dramani Mahama’s “Thank You Tour” of the Northern Region, while the Korle Klottey Constituency Executive Committee simultaneously embarked on outreach aimed at reviving political activism of the branches to increase members of the Party at the polling station level, he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.



The Constituency Secretary charged the branch executives to work assiduously to ensure ultimate victory in December 2024 and that they should ensure that the Constituency became an NDC bona fide seat.