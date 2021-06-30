Kotokuom residents lament over faulty bridge

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of Kotokuom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region have bitterly complained about how leadership turned down their quest to get a faulty bridge in the area constructed.



According to the aggrieved residents, the collapsed bridge which connects several users to many towns in the area has been abandoned for many years, and that's very worrying.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, they said leaders in the various affected towns have written several letters that appeal for attention from the District Chief Executive, Williams Darko, and the Member of Parliament, Isaac Asiamah, but to no avail as death ears from the aforementioned personalities have become the norm.



"Our biggest fear is that there might be a big tragedy here if immediate intervention is not made. What at all have we done wrong? Neither our DCE nor the MP is giving us any attention despite several calls on them."



The residents also wondered why their road was under construction but the bridge left to rot.

"When will Ghanaian leaders be proactive? When will they stop giving attention to urgent issues only when an unfortunate incident has happened?" One of the residents quizzed.



They, therefore, pleaded with the government to help construct the bridge for them before any tragic incident happens in the area.



"They are warned; they should never wait till an unfortunate incident before they wise up to take a step. We will really spit dangerous saliva on them," they lamented.



