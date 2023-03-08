Kotwi ‘mentally unstable’ man at it again, attacks churches, killing animals with impunity

A man holding a knife

A mentality derailed man who set a young girl ablaze and left her to die a year ago, has once again, attacked and stoned an elder of the Church of Pentecost during a church service at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Church service by the Assemblies of God Church in the area was disrupted last Sunday by this same person after he attacked the members with a knife.



The suspect, Richard Asiedu, according to residents attacked members of the Church with a kitchen knife and vowed to kill anyone who will participate in the service.



A victim of the attack, Elder Bismarck in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng said he sustained multiple injuries after the sad incident on Sunday March 5,2023.



"We have been living in constant fear for the past three years due to the deadly attacks by this man



"I recall this same man setting a 25-year-old girl ablaze set the girl ablaze on Sunday, January 16, 2022, burning two rooms in the process after striking her with a pinch-bar ended up burning down two bedrooms in the process.

"He has attacked dozens of residents without any provocation causing injuries to almost all his victims, he has literally murdered over five dogs and pregnant sheep", the elder lamented.



Elder Bismarck noted that, all attempts to get the suspect arrested have proven futile



He added that, "Police in the area managed to arrest the suspect on just one occasion after countless reports, he was however released after he reportedly caused commotion at the station".



Elder Bismarck has therefore appealed to authorities in the area to help remove Richard Asiedu from the area to avoid any future casualties.