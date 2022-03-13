Kpalsi residents appeal for support to expand their mosque

Kpalsi mosque

Source: Adam Sahanaa, Contributor

Residents of Kpalsi, a community in the Sagnerigu Municipality of the Northern region, are appealing to the general public to support them complete their ongoing mosque project.

The residents told this reporter that the Kpalsi Central Mosque built many years ago has been used as major place of worship, especially the Friday prayers, but has become small in size as people using it for prayers has increased.



They added that the situation would worsen if the 2022 Ramadan sets in and the mosque is not completed.



They are therefore appealing to the general public, especially philanthropists and benevolent organisations to come to their aid.



Issah Alhassan, a resident said the situation has forced the residents to pull down the mosque to rebuild it, but money to complete the project has become an issue.



"As I speak to you, the mosque is under construction, but the money to complete is the problem now. Our numbers have overweighed the mosque, that is why our leaders have asked that it should be rebuilt," he said.

"We are seeking support from the public to help complete the mosque, you know this is not something we can say the government should do for us, but we can seek help from the general public," another resident added.



He said the project needs building materials like cement, metals, water, roofing sheets, tiles, woods and other materials to help them realise their dream.



Kpalsi is a community in the Sagnerigu municipality located behind the Tamale Technical University(TaTU) and about 150 meters away from the business city of Tamale.



The commuters are mainly Muslims, who engage in a variety of businesses including farming, trading animal raring and others.