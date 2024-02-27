Kpando Gadza queen mother organises NHIS registration, renewal for community members

Gadza, a predominantly farming community, lack some basic amenities and social services

Source: GNA

Mamaga Kodzogasi, Queen Mother of Kpando Gadza in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region, has orgaised free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration and renewal for her community members.

This adds up to more than two hundred women and children in the community given free registration and renewal of access to the national health insurance scheme every year.



This is contained in a press statement from the office of the Queen Mother copied to the Ghana News Agency.



According to the statement, the gesture was aimed at giving her people a meaningful life and hope for a better future.



The statement noted that since her installation as the Queen Mother of Kpando Gadza, the office of Mamaga Kodzogasi had undertaken numerous social intervention projects and programmes aimed at improving the livelihoods of the people.

“As a leader, determined to serve her people, Mamaga Kodzogasi who has a passion for good health, took it upon herself to pay for the women and children in her community to register for the National Health Insurance, and also pay for the renewal of access for those whose health insurance have expired.”



“Additionally, Mamaga Kodzogasi announced a package of Two Hundred Cedis financial support to any member of her community who may need to undergo treatment at the clinic or hospital,” the statement added.



