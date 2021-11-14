Kpando-Torkor residents appeal against bad roads in municipality

The Kpando-Torkor residents during their protest against bad roads

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

More than 1,500 residents including the aged and traditional leaders of Kpando-Torkor, Dzigbe and Gborfe Avetikorfe have taken to the streets of Kpando municipality in the Volta region in protest against bad roads in the area.

The residents clad in red attires holding placards with inscriptions such as “Nana Addo's government failed to develop our roads”, “Access to good road is a right not a privilege”, “We no go sit down for more accident to happen” among others.



The residents on Friday November 12, 2021 walked for more than 5 kilometres from Kpando-Torkor to the Municipal Assembly to petition the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Joe Badasu.



According to them, “The focus of the petition is the deplorable state of the four-kilometre Kpando-Torkor road, the three-kilometre Dzigbe Junction-Dzigbe road, the two-kilometre Dzewoe to Dzigbe road and the three-kilometre Dzigbe to Gborfe Avetikorfe road and the Torkor township roads”



The convenor, Akwesivie Divine who read the petition on behalf of the people noted that, “We are not by this petition apportioning blame any government, past or current for neglecting to fix the Torkor roads which have over the time deteriorated” hence their appeal is to ensure that, authorities come to their aid by constructing the roads.”



The contract for the road was awarded to one Merss Bugiri Naabu Contract Works Limited by the Ministry of Roads and Highways under the auspices of the Ghana Highways Authority, Volta region.

But, following the change of government in 2016, the said contractor has abandoned the site.



The youth revealed that, several appeals made through the Kpando Municipal Assembly, Member of Parliament for the area, Della Sowa among other stakeholders to bring back the contractor to site proved futile.



A visit to the roads, gutters that were under construction were left to deteriorate as portions of the road can be best describe as death traps making plying the routes very annoying.



They said, many lives have been lost in the past as a result of accidents on the road, especially the Kpando-Torkor -Kpando township 4 kilometres road.



“It poses serious danger to the road users, how many more lives would have to be lost before action is taken? There's no need for yet another life or limb to be lost before work resumes on the road”

Mamaga Dunyo I, Queen mother of Kpando-Torkor also speaking after the protest said the call for construction of the road is long overdue, however, should authorities fail to bring back the contractor to site, “We shall not participate in any election in the future, you can bring the ballot boxes but we shall not cast the vote and you will return empty boxes to them” she cautioned.



Headman, Duosor Gbadagbali II also speaking said, if no action is taken “We shall take charge of the market and harbour tolls and use it to construct the roads and other developments that we need in our area”



They mentioned that, their protest is not politically motivated as all they seek is for their road to be motorable.



