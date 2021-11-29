Kpedze youth rekindle unity for development

The Kpedze youth made the resolution at a homecoming festival over the weekend

Source: GNA

The youth of Kpedze in the Ho West District of the Volta Region have reconvened on the path of unity towards achieving development aspirations.

At a homecoming festival on Saturday, November 27 which saw the gathering of natives from across the world, the community was called upon to recommit to the advancement of the course of unity.



The festival was organised by the Kpedze Youth Development Association, on the theme: “Restoring Unity in Kpedze for Sustainable Development, the Role of the Youth”, and present also were stakeholders, including chiefs, local government, and leaders of the private sector.



Mr. George Ofori, Chairman of the development association, said the community had lost the “enviable unity” it possessed, and that had affected the spirit of communism and livelihoods.



He noted that chieftaincy disputes had severed the link between traditional leaders and the youth, and caused a reorganisation of the community association, which broke away the youth wing.



The Chairman said the youth must, therefore, guard against entities that fostered hatred and local separation and remain focused on attaining the best for the area and the nation at large.

“It is obvious that our mission today is how to restore peace, unity, and prosperity of our communities, beyond the inescapable constraints due to divisions among the states.



“This is a clarion call and plead to all the youth of Kpedze to be courageous and patriotic to their motherland to effectively play their role as the driving force in building Kpedze together.



“We the youth must be fully engaged with determination, professionalism, and with high sense of sacrifice in restoring unity in Kpedze”, Mr. Ofori stated, adding that, challenges including water and health delivery required the impetus of a peaceful, united citizenry.



Mr. Ernest Apau, District Chief Executive for Ho West, commended the unity effort and said a harmonious community would help achieve the developmental aspirations.



He said the Government's numerous interventions in the area needed the support of the community, and mentioned a number of projects ongoing including boreholes and sanitary facilities for schools, and the rehabilitation of the Kpedze water supply system.

The DCE said the health centre, which recently received a theatre unit, also had water extended to its facilities, and noted also that schools had received ICT labs, while a storm drain project for the Kpedze township was ongoing.



“We are ensuring that the people of Kpedze benefit from Government programmes,” he said, detailing plans to ensure law and order across the district, and also to improve academic indicators.



Mr. Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in the Volta, Oti and Eastern Regions, invited the community to work together with the AGI in building an industrialised region.



He called to discourage dependence on government and urged to take stock and plan the future of the community and the Region.



A fundraiser was held at the event to support the rehabilitation of the Awlime water supply system, which was a major source of water for the area.