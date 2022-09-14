1
Kpeshie-La Beach road traffic flow to be interrupted for 3 months

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has said there would be an interruption in the free flow of vehicular traffic on the Kpeshie lagoon stretch of the La Beach road for three months, effective Thursday, 15 September 2022 to Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The interruption of traffic results from the construction of a new two-third lane bridge over the Kpeshie lagoon.

A statement issued by the ministry of roads, through the department of urban roads, entreated motorists to follow all traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on the road.

The department also urged motorists to use alternative routes to their destinations.

