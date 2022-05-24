Kpetoe ICT teacher attacked

He was unable to block the stick from hitting him again, leading to injuries on his head

A 36-year-old ICT teacher at the E.P Primary School in Kpetoe in the Agortime Ziope district of the Volta Region, Emmanuel Ansah, has been attacked by some persons in the community.

The teacher was attacked on Sunday, 22 May 2022 when he went to the school’s premises to prepare for the week’s activities.



The ICT teacher sustained injuries on his head and fingers.



Narrating the incident to Torgbui Ahorgo I, on Ho FM’s Adanu Morning Show, Tuesday, 24 May 2022, the teacher said: “I was on campus, at the Computer Laboratory, as the IT instructor, I was typing some things for this week’s activities. So I was there, and I heard some sounds outside, I went out to check what was going on.



“I saw some three guys at the block opposite to the block that I was. They were smoking over there and I went back into the laboratory. So I was there, doing my work again, so like some thirty minutes time, I came out again. That one I just sat at the verandah over there, pressing my phone. “



He noted that while outside, he saw one of his students passing by on the school’s compound with her mother and they spoke briefly.

A few seconds, after they left, he saw the three guys standing in front of him demanding his phone.



“I should bring the phone and I said why should I give my phone to them and they said I should bring the phone, what am I doing here. I said as they can see, the lab is open, so I’m a teacher over here. I’m doing some work for the next week’s activities. So they said no, I should bring the phone first before they caution me. I said who are they before they’ll caution me and they said they’re residing at the Catechist’s residence, and I know her also very well. So I said let’s go to the catechist so the catechist can confirm whether I’m a teacher or not.



“We were going, they were in front I was behind, one of them was making a call, I don’t know whether it was an intentional call or he just faked it, I don’t know. So he drew back and before I realized a stick just hit me from behind. So the stick hit me, I run before I fell down to the ground and two of them rushed at me. The first one threw the stick and I was able to block it,” the teacher recounted.



He was however unable to block the stick from hitting him again, leading to injuries on his head and fingers.



The teacher was rescued by some residents and sent to the hospital.

Two of his attackers were also arrested and made to pay for his medical bills.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) Circuit Supervisor for Agortime Ziope Anthony Agbokpa has said the teacher will be taken for a thorough medical examination at the Ho Teaching Hospital.



“Emmanuel’s cuts are very big and deep, we are grateful he survived it, therefore they are sending Emmanuel to the HO Teaching Hospital for further and proper treatment and check especially on his head,” Mr. Agbokpa stated.