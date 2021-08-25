Kpone-Katamanso Assembly Members and Police dialogue

The meeting which was held at the Municipal Assembly hall as part of traffic safety efforts in Accra

Source: GNA

Assembly Members of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) together with personnel from the Ghana Police Service in the Municipality have held a meeting to enforce road traffic regulations within the municipality.

The meeting which was held at the Municipal Assembly hall, forms part of directives given by the Greater Accra Regional Minister to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly’s (MMDAs) to ensure that motorists including; drivers adhered to strict traffic regulations.



Addressing the participants, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Tay, Kpone District Police Commander stated that, the police could not be successful in its operations without the cooperation of the various Assembly Members.



He stated that, from Wednesday September 1, 2021 every Motorist within the municipality without proper documentation would be arrested.



ASP Tay said in a situation, where police arrested road traffic offenders only for Assembly members or a political leader to call for their release would be a thing of the past.



The Police Commander charged Assembly Members to sensitize their residents on the new traffic directives; “Remember ignorance of the law is no excuse”.

Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) noted that, Assembly Members must assist the Police to maintain law and order in their communities.



He advised the Assembly Members to set good example by obeying the various traffic regulations so their followers could emulate.



Mr Appiah explained that he would ensure that the Regional Minister’s vision to make Accra work would be achieved.



Mr Joseph Kwesi Gbeze, Presiding Member, Kpone–Katamanso Municipal Assembly expressed gratitude to the various police commanders and the Assembly Members within the municipality for attending the meeting.



He noted that the Municipal Assembly would support the police together with the Assembly Members to ensure sanity was restored into the communities and on the roads.