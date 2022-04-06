Kpone-Katamanso MCE tags education as major life transformer

File Photo

Source: GNA

Mr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly has tagged education as a major life transformer that serves as the vehicle to bridge the poverty gap.

The Assembly is, therefore, working towards the provision of the needed education infrastructure across the municipality, Mr. Amanquah stated during a community fundraising durbar at Gbetsile in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality.



Mr. Amanquah said it was commendable that the traditional leaders of the area deemed it necessary to gather the people and raise money for the completion of a school building to support the existing government one.



The MCE acknowledged that the municipality was bedeviled with several challenges, adding that measures had been put in place by the Assembly to work together with the communities to solve the problems.



He said the important thing was that the government had recognized the importance of the various stakeholders of development and was working together to achieve a common aim of developing the area, and therefore called on citizens to do their part by support with the payment of their taxes, fees, and rates.



Nii Teye Kojo Amanquah Sune I, the Chief of Gbetsile in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality has appealed to residents and natives of the town to partner with the traditional leaders to construct a community public basic school.



Nii Sune said the only public basic school in the town was congested due to the increase in population, and therefore the need to construct a new one to accommodate the pupils.

He said there was the need for stakeholders of education, such as traditional leaders, parents, the Assembly, and organizations to augment the effort of government by helping to provide the needed infrastructure, and learning and teaching materials.



The Gbetsile chief noted that educational challenges such as school infrastructure were one of the many problems residents were struggling with, saying however that the traditional leaders had embarked on some self-help projects to alleviate the issues.



He, therefore, reiterated that residents and natives should help with cash or materials to help complete the school building project which had been initiated by the traditional leaders and was currently under construction.



Mr. Francis Mishiame, Kpone-Katamanso, Deputy Director of Education in-charge-of Supervision and Monitoring, encouraged parents to support the schools to supervise the activities of their children especially those in the final year.



Mr. Mishiame also appealed to community members to help check the children by sacking them from game centres in the area, revealing that most of them after being registered for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), sneaked out of class to those centres during school hours.