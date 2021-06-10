Kpone-Katamanso MP pledges support for community

MP for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Joseph Akuerteh Tettey

Source: GNA

Member of Parliament for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Mr. Joseph Akuerteh Tettey has pledged to support community help projects in the constituency.

Mr. Tettey made this remark during a community engagement with the residents of Bediako in the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.



According to the MP, most communities within the constituency were faced with challenges such as poor roads, drainage, security, unemployment amongst others; “it is time leadership step in to mitigate the situation”.



Mr. Tettey further explained that residents should not hesitate to draw the attention of authorities concerning their community needs.



He also advised the residents to cooperate with authorities and help facilitate developmental projects in their respective communities.



He appealed to the residents to get involved in the forthcoming 2021 Population and Housing Census (2021) saying that the census would help the government plan and develop the country.



He noted that residents should provide credible information to the census officials for accurate data.

The 2021 PHC will provide important information to support the evidence-based implementation of the national development agenda and support the tracking of achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063 of the African Union.



The Ghana Statistical Service is the lead agency implementing the Census in collaboration with other public sector agencies and partners.



The 2021 PHC will comprise a listing exercise to identify and number all structures, an enumeration phase to enumerate (count and collect information on) all persons and a post-enumeration survey to evaluate the Census.



It will consist of a population census and a housing census as one operation. The two censuses, though separate, constitute one statistical operation and they are not completely independent of each other because of the essential elements of each census which are common to both and are also with well-coordinated activities.



The information on the population and living quarters can be more readily matched, and processing is facilitated, and extensive analysis can be carried out. This also makes it possible to relate to the housing census data, the information on demographic and economic characteristics of each household member that is routinely collected in the population census.