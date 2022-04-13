Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate worry over low acceptance of family planning methods

File photo of different family planning materials

Low acceptance of family planning methods in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality is a major challenge confronting the health directorate, Dr. Esther Danquah, the Municipal Health Director, has said.

She, has, therefore, called on pharmaceutical companies in the area to help collate data regarding family planning methods such as condom use, birth control pills, and injection to inform policy and decision making.



Dr. Danquah made the call at the weekend, during a free health screening organised by the Gbetsile branch of Lena Pharmacy, to mark the first-anniversary celebration of its establishment.



About 250 residents took part in the screening which tested for malaria, typhoid fever, glucose, diabetes, and blood pressure among others.



Those of them found to have abnormal health conditions were referred to their doctors for further consultation and treatment.



The Chief Executive Officer of Lena Pharmacy, Mr. Richard K. Odor, advised participants to continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocol as the disease was still spreading.

He expressed concern about the high level of “abuse of over-the-counter medicine” with consequences for abusers and suggested that patients consulted their pharmacists before buying drugs.



A pharmacist, Makafui Korbi, gave a talk on diabetes, its signs and symptoms, how to prevent it, and its management.



He advised residents to eat healthy foods, be physically active, shed extra weight, and adhere to their doctor’s advice.



He said increased thirst, slow healing sores, and frequent urination were some symptoms of the disease.