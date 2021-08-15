Kpone-Katamanso begins COVID-19 vaccination on Monday

File photo

Source: GNA

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate has fixed Monday, August 16 for the commencement of COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the municipality.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kpone onsaturday, Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director stated that, as part of the preparation for the commencement of the exercise, a stakeholders’ sensitization engagement would precede the mass vaccination.



Dr Biamah-Danquah explained that health officers would be deployed to the various designated places for the Johnson and Johnson vaccines to start.



She said residents would receive the jabs free of charge and urged all residents to assist in ensuring that the exercise was a success.



The designated places for the exercise included: Kpone Polyclinic, Zenu Health Centre, Katamanso Health Centre, Apollonia Health Centre, IMRS Michel Camp.

New Crystal Hospital, Oyibi Health Centre, Valley View University Hospital, and Gbetsile Clinic all within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.



She said the various Municipal Health Officials have been equipped with the needed skills and knowledge on how to administer the vaccines.



Dr. Biamah-Danquah, reiterated that, the vaccine was to help protect the resident against the COVID-19 and advised the health workers to exhibit a high level of professionalism during the exercise.