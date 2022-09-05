Krachi East MCE found dead in hotel

The late Francis Kofi Okesu

The Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Francis Kofi Okesu, has been found dead in a hotel in Kumasi, 3news.com reports

The deceased who also served as the Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Oti Region was found lifeless in a hotel room he had booked.



Even though the cause of the death is currently unknown, police have commenced investigations to further ascertain the details.

TWI NEWS



NYA/WA