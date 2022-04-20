Krachi East MP donates food items to Muslims for Ramadan

A photo from the presentation ceremony

Source: GNA

Mr Wisdom Gidisu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East constituency, has donated assorted food items to the Muslim community in his constituency as they go through the Holy month of Ramadan.

The food items included bags of rice and sugar, provisions, and hampers.



Mr Gidisu, presenting the items said his gesture was in support of the Muslims as they embarked on the month of fasting and prayers.



The MP urged the Iman to pray for the welfare of the country and especially former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party members.

He asked Muslims in the constituency to pray for leadership at all levels so they can give off their best for the people.



Chief Iman Sariki Barry of the Dambai Central Mosque, who received the donation on behalf of the community thanked the Member of Parliament for his support towards the Zongo communities.



The MP was accompanied by, Mr Gado Nisaw Yakubu, (Acting Regional Secretary for NDC), Mr Sarfo Nketia, Mr Danjima Yussif, Mr Ganiyu Mustapha (Constituency Communication Officers and the Zongo Caucus.