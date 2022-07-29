0
Menu
News

Krachi East: Thousands scrambling to beat SIM cards registration deadline

Reregister Your Sim.jpeg People queue to register their SIMs

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: GNA

Thousands of Ghanaians have queued at the MTN Registration Centre at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region to re-register their SIM cards.

This comes after Madam Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation announced deadline for the re-registration of SIM cards remains July 31,2022.

Some beneficiaries who had registered their SIM cards explained that the system has been smooth and had confidence they would not face disconnection.

When the Ghana News Agency visited both Municipal and Regional office of the National Identification Authority centres, there were long queues of people rushing for last minute to get their Ghana cards, some registrants had been there as early as 7am.

Mr Godfred Agbenyo, a teacher from Nkwanta North Kpasa who went through the exercise was happy that the overarching aim to streamline SIM card registration by telecos because some subscribers use their lines to commit fraud was a positive move.

Mr Felix Nakuja, a resident at Kunda near Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality complained about the stress he endured going through the process and some said they had been there the past two days, but they never got their cards registered.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service