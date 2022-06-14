3
Krachi chief shot by unknown gunmen

Chief Shot Gyengyen Krachi West1 719x424.jpeg Nana Quansah Kpebu II was shot by unknown gunmen on Monday night

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Quansah Kpebu II, the Chief of Gyengyen in the Krachi West Municipality of the Volta Region has been shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

According to Joynews, the incident happened on the night of Monday, June 13, 2022, during a power outage.

The chief was initially rushed to the Krachi West Municipal Hospital for medical attention but was subsequently referred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

He is said to have taken a hit in his groin and required secondary medical treatment for the sustained gunshot wound.

Heavy police presence has been deployed to the Gyengyen community following the incident on Monday night.

