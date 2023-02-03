1
Krobea Asante Riot: Senior Prefect, 42 others granted GH¢2,000 bail each

Courtt.png File photo

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Asokore Mampong District Court on Thursday, February 2, 2023, granted 43 rioting students of the Krobea Asante Vocational Training Institute a bail of two thousand cedis (GH¢2,000) each with one surety to be justified by parents or guardians.

The court presided over by H.W. Samuel Buabin Quansah also ordered the students to sign bonds and report to the Effiduase-Asokore Police Station with their parents or guardians once every week.

The student suspects have been slapped with provisional charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit: rioting, causing unlawful damage, and stealing.

Police in the Effiduase district command arrested the senior prefect of Asante Kroabea T-VET and three others, thereby increasing the number of suspects to 43.

The case has been adjourned to March 2, 2023.

The students were arrested during a violent demonstration that resulted in the destruction of properties belonging to the school and other private individuals on campus.

The January 22 incident forced the Ashanti Regional Security Council to order the immediate closure of the school.

A five-member committee has also been tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the violence.

