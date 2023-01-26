0
Menu
News

Krobea Asante School: 5-member set up to investigate probe disturbances

Simon Osei Mensah?resize=800%2C533&ssl=1 Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A 5-member committee has been set up to investigate the disturbances that occurred at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute at Asokore in the Ashanti Region.

The committee which was inaugurated on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has two weeks to complete its findings.

The 5-member committee include Chairman of the Committee, Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo; Retired Methodist Bishop,Rt. Rev. Nuh, Ben Abubekr; Retired Regional Commander of NIB, Mr. David Adu-Osei; Acting Ashanti Regional Director, Ghana TVET Service, Mr Richard Addo Gyamfi; and Former Principal, Kumasi Technical Institute, Dr Abeiku Apprey.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue