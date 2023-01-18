Krobo chief questions NPP Vice Chairman’s source of wealth

Nene Nanekey Terkpertey Ofori Agor IX

Divisional Chief of Okper in the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region, Nene Nanekey Terkpertey Ofori Agor IX is questioning the sudden wealthiness of the Eastern Regional Vice chairman of the Ruling New Patriotic Party, Richard Twum Barimah Koranteng who is also Executive Director of Volta River Authority Trust Fund.

The Chief alleged that, Twum-Barimah has suddenly become wealthy and living opulent lifestyle using his money to influence people and interfering in chieftaincy matters in Yilo Krobo.



“I dare Twum-Barimah to tell us his source of income. I dare twum Barimah that if he claims that he is wealthy,he should create job opportunities for the teeming youth to earn a living and not to use them and dump them after he has achieved his goal.”



The Chief said this when he addressed the media in Somanya in Eastern region over interference in chieftaincy issues in Yilo Krobo area by the NPP Regional Vice chairman.



He alleged that Mr. Twum Barimah Koranteng is “disintegrating, destroying, tearing apart and ravaging Yilo krobo.



“He is really doing great harm to our land and people…he has labelled himself Somanya champion and he is really misbehaving and infiltrating into very sensitive areas within Yilo Klo,” the Chief claimed.



Nene Agor accused him of being the mastermind behind an attack on the youth of Okperpiem on 15th November, 2021 which led to injury of four persons.

The chief also alleged that the regional first vice chairman days ago sponsored some traditional leaders to invade Okperpiem where they attempted to install Asafoatse, Asafoatse Manye and some youth leaders within the enclave.



“Twum Barimah Koranteng is the brain behind the Konor chieftaincy problems at Sra. He has money to sponsor the illegality and forcing his preferred choices on the unsuspecting people of Yilo Krobo as traditional leaders.”



According to him, some chiefs were dependent on the politician for survival hence conniving with him to perpetuate the illegality .



The Chief called on indigenes of Yilo Krobo not to allow themselves to be divided by the actions of persons he called “outsiders” claiming Twum Barimah is one of such.



Nene Agor threatened to organize a demonstration against the politician if he did not put a stop to his illegitimate activities in the Okper area.



When contacted by the media, Twum Barimah declined comment stating that his legal team will respond appropriately