0
Menu
News

Krobo land in darkness as ECG workers fear for their lives

Yilo Krobo Eolp The Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities have been without power supply since Wednesday

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of the Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern Region have been plunged into darkness leading to tension in the area.

The Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipalities have been without power supply since Wednesday, 27 July 2022.

The Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG), is reported to have switched off feeders at the Bulk Supply Point supplying power to the communities after its transformers were tempered with by some unknown persons.

The power-distributing company has indicated that until it is assured of the safety of its workers, it cannot work on the transformers.

A statement issued by the Krobo Council said: “On Friday, July 22, ECG workers were nearly attacked at Kpongunor.

“Currently the lives of the ECG workers are a concern to us because of the behaviour of these people. Hence, they have refrained from working on the faulty transformers without a concrete guarantee from the communities.”

It continued: “If this attitude continues, then whose fault is it if you are in the dark? We must value their lives too.”

The ECG has been installing prepaid metres in the area with assistance from the military despite resistance by residents.

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service