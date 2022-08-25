Krobo power clash: Victim discharges himself from hospital for fear of amputation

A victim of Nuaso military brutality

A victim of Nuaso military brutality who was admitted at the St. Martins De Porres Hospital in the Eastern Region has discharged himself for fears of losing a leg.

The victim, a male, is one of the Nuaso Old Town residents who sustained varying degrees of injuries in the chaos that marred the installation of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s new metering system in the area.



He was thus admitted with the other victims for medical attention at the hospital.



However, in the youngster’s case, doctors have declared his condition critical following the extent of damage caused to his right leg.



According to the doctors, surgery to cut off the affected limb was required to stabilize him and ensure his well-being going forward.



But the news, being unwelcomed by himself and his brother, the victim declined to undergo the operation.



They have in effect discharged themselves to seek the services of a herbal doctor for the treatment of the affected leg, according to Angelonline.com.gh sources at the hospital.

The Nuaso Old Town military brutality



On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Electricity Company of Ghana in the company of some deployed military officers embarked on a prepaid meter installation exercise in Nuaso Old Town, a community in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.



The exercise was allegedly met with resistance from some of the residents who were reported to have threatened to cause bodily harm to the ECG officers should they attempt to change their metering systems.



The military in reaction to the threats met the residents with heavy hands, resulting in chaos which saw scores injured and eight persons sustaining gunshot wounds.



