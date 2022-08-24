Kroboland power saga: ECG, military team withdrawn from Nuaso Old Town

Armed soldiers helping ECG officials undertake their responsibilities

Source: GNA

A combined team of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) officials and the military engaged in prepaid meter installations at Nuaso Old Town in Kroboland had been withdrawn following alleged brutalities on some residents.

Some residents of the town Monday accused the military of manhandling and beating them without any provocation with some showing marks of the alleged brutalities on their bodies.



Ms Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Tema Regional ECG Public Relations Officer, reacting to the incident, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the team was withdrawn from the area after the alleged beatings.



The team experienced some resistance at Nuaso Old Town during the prepaid meter installation at Krobo in the Eastern Region, she said, adding that; “A woman threatened to pour hot oil on the ECG personnel and the Military as well.”



She said a crowd started amassing around one of the team, during which the Military was able to retrieve a cutlass from a man.

Ms Mensah said there had been reports of constant verbal abuse and attacks on the personnel undertaking the installation at Nuaso Old Town, however the exercise was going on smoothly in other parts of Krobo land, including Nuaso Newtown.



She said the Company condemned the alleged attacks and called for peace and calm for its officials to discharge their duties.



She expressed its appreciation for the collaboration of its customers and the public in the area to ensure the success of the prepaid metering exercise.