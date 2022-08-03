Krofrom police post not locked up – Ghana Police Service clarifies

Police Station

The Police administration has denied media reportage claiming its police post at Krofrom in the Ashanti Region has been locked up by the owner of the land on which the building is situated.

A public notice served by the law enforcement agency described the news as “false.”



It came after reports emerged last week that the landlord took a decision not to rent out the building to the police again.



It is alleged that there has been multiple communication with the police personnel to vacate the building but the efforts of the landlord to achieve same proved futile.



According to the reports, the landlord wants to renovate his building and rent it out as a store hence the decision.

However, refuting the claim, the police explained that due to the nature of the building, the station has been relocated to another building within the community.



“We, therefore, urge the public to disregard such false publications and continue to support the police as we protect lives and properties and maintain law and order,” the statement added.





The Police Service wishes to state that reports circulating in the media to the effect that Police personnel have been locked out of the Krofrom Police station by the landlord is false. pic.twitter.com/PtB3zVYJrm — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) August 1, 2022