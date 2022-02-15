Krontihene of New Juaben Traditional Area kneels and begs for forgiveness from Asante Juabenhene

Correspondence from Eastern Region

The Krontihene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Baffuor Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng, has with the utmost regret, rendered an unqualified apology to the Asante Juabenhene, Daasebre Otuo Serebour over some untraditional utterances the former made against the latter.



Nana Baffuor Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng had expressed that the Asante Juabenhene did not have jurisdiction over the New Juaben Traditional Area and therefore could not stand in to oversee affairs in the preparation towards the funeral rites of the late Chief and Queen of New Juaben, Daasebre Oti Boateng and Nana Yaa Daani respectively.



During a meeting with Nananom and elders of New Juaben, held under the auspices of Daasebre Otuo Serebour as part of preparations towards the One Week mourning of the late Chief and Queen at the Yiadom-Hwedie Palace in Koforidua, the Krontihene came kneeling and begging for forgiveness over his insubordination.



Nana Baffuor Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng who had sought the indulgence of the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, to intercede on his behalf following acts of insubordination, knelt before the Juabenhene and pleaded for forgiveness from him.



The Krontihene was fined six sheep and quantities of schnapps and cautioned to be of good behaviour in the future.



He retracted the various allegations against the Juabenhene in his efforts to oversee the preparations towards the One Week mourning and eventual burial rites for the late Daasebre Oti Boateng and late Queen-mother Nana Yaa Daani.





Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, who is also the Omanhene of Sefwi Anhweaso, reprimanded Baffuor Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng and urged him to be humble and circumspect in his utterances and attitude.



On his part, Daasebre Otuo Serebour chastised the Krontihene for his unruly behaviour towards his late brother Daasebre Oti Boateng.



He warned that such behaviour should not be a trait of a divisional chief.



Nana Baffour Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng swore not to indulge in insubordination again.



