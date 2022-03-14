Krowor NPP member accused of manipulating polling station elections

Richmond Owusu

Source: Nana Ama Mensah, Contributor

An NPP member of the Krowor constituency, Justice Bortey has accused the Personal Assistant of the former MP for Krowor, Richmond Owusu of manipulating polling station elections in the constituency.

According to him, some actors of the NPP in the Krowor constituency are deliberately denying eligible members of the party access to the polling station executive’s nomination forms.



At a media briefing last Friday, Mr Bortey accused the former MP's PA, Richmond Owusu of bringing thugs and land guards to the polling station, Calvary Presby Church in Nungua to distract party meetings, saying the Committee was applying some tactics that are not in consonance with the party’s guidelines for the polling station elections.



"They came there with people to distract party meetings and I asked them to calm down but they refused because they said some names have been taken off the ballot papers.



"They submitted photocopy nomination forms and kept the original to themselves so on the day of the elections their forms were not brought to the grounds, however Richmond, PA for the former MP, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye took the law into his own hands and slapped the BNI officer who tried to explain things to him. After slapping the BNI officer, he disbursed the election materials " Mr Bortey added.



Aggrieved Justice Bortey also alleged that the scheme is to prevent others from contesting the seat.

He said he had spent 55,000 Cedis to gather people to come and vote him, and that her madam (Afoley Quaye), the former MP wants to come contest again so they have to get their people and they will make sure all the old polling station executives were axed or taken off the album and replaced with their own people"



"The former MP's thug called Dauda was on a motorbike moving from one polling station to the other causing confusion, saying he will not allow the election to b conducted. Her main agenda is to make the current executives unpopular and she (Afoley Quaye) doesn't want the election to be run smoothly and peacefully," he lamented.



He further revealed that the BNI officer who was attacked has written to their superiority over the chaotic incidence within the Constituency.



Mr Bortey said, "We want peace so the trouble makers should desist from what they are doing."