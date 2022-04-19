0
KuYA general secretary commiserate with Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his family

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: Ofori Frimpong

The General Secretary of Kumasi Youth Association and a Church member of lighthouse Chapel International has commiserated with his Church founder and Presiding Bishop on the sudden demise of his First(1) son David Heward-Mills whose painful death occurred on Good Friday at the United State Of America.

"As a Member of lighthouse Chapel International from 1995 until date, I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Founder of Our Church, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Lady Rev. Mrs. Adelaide Heward-Mills(Aunt Maame), Siblings, immediate family members, Church members, et al for this great loss." he wrote.

I am in absolute shock and dismay upon hearing about the sudden demise of David Heward-Mills the first son of my Presiding Bishop and Founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.

As a Member of lighthouse Chapel International since 1995 until date, I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Founder of Our Church, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Lady Rev. Mrs. Adelaide Heward-Mills(Aunt Maame), Siblings, immediate family members, Church members, et al for this great loss.

In Korle Gonno Cathedral and Qodesh, you would always see Bishop's Children smiling and moving around freely, my condolences once more, to Bishop Dag and Aunt Maame, this is the most tragic moment parents could ever go through, and may the gracious lord strengthen you in these difficult times.

"Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all" ~ Psalms 34:19".

May David's gentle soul rest in Peace, in the bosom of our Lord until we meet again.

David!! Damirifa Due!! Due Ne Amanehunu!!!

Source: Ofori Frimpong
