Kufuor@84: 'You’re a priceless asset to NPP, Asanteman and mother Ghana' – Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Kufour Birthday Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor celebrated his 84th birthday on December 8, 2022

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

The Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has described the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, as a priceless asset to NPP, the Asanteman and mother Ghana.

His comment comes as the former president celebrated his 84th birthday on December 8, 2022.

In a statement signed by the MP for Suame said, “You led our great Party, NPP, to our first victory in 2000. Your stewardship for the 8 years at the helm of affairs has been a reference point for everything good that the nation must be doing.”

He added, “you are a priceless asset to NPP, the Asanteman and mother Ghana.”

Meanwhile, some social media users have also been celebrating the former president.

Read the full statement below:

Signed:

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Hon MP),

Majority Leader/Minister, Parliamentary Affairs

See his post here:

