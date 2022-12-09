Kufuor@84: 'You’re a priceless asset to NPP, Asanteman and mother Ghana' – Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor celebrated his 84th birthday on December 8, 2022

The Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has described the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, as a priceless asset to NPP, the Asanteman and mother Ghana.

His comment comes as the former president celebrated his 84th birthday on December 8, 2022.



In a statement signed by the MP for Suame said, “You led our great Party, NPP, to our first victory in 2000. Your stewardship for the 8 years at the helm of affairs has been a reference point for everything good that the nation must be doing.”



He added, “you are a priceless asset to NPP, the Asanteman and mother Ghana.”



Meanwhile, some social media users have also been celebrating the former president.



Read the full statement below:

You led our great Party, NPP, to our first victory in 2000. Your stewardship for the 8years at the helm of affairs has been a reference point for everything good that the nation must be doing.



You are a priceless asset to NPP, the Asanteman and mother Ghana.



Happy Birthday to you, The Gentle Giant, HE John Agyekum Kufuor!!!



Signed:



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Hon MP),

Majority Leader/Minister, Parliamentary Affairs



See his post here:



