Kufuor, Kabral Amihere, others honoured for their contributions towards promoting free speech

Kabral Blay Amihere greets John Agyekum Kufuor

Ghana’s oldest-living former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, and fourteen (14) other illustrious men and women who have played key roles in promoting free speech and media activism, have been honoured.

With the likes of the Board Chairman of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO), Amb. Kabral Blay Amihere, the personalities were also honoured for their media activism, media training, and policies that have led to the expansion of press freedom in Ghana.



The award, in its maiden edition, was initiated by the Centre for Media and Culture, led by veteran journalist, Enimil Ashong, to recognize people who have played a role or continue to play a role in press freedom.



In all, there were fifteen (15) honours given out to Sir Sam Jonah, Amb. Kabral Blay Amihere, Prof Kwame Karikari, Akoto Ampaw, among others.

The event was held on September 21, 2022, which also marks the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day in the country.







EA/WA