2
Menu
News

Kufuor, Kabral Amihere, others honoured for their contributions towards promoting free speech

Kabral Blay Amihere And John Agyekum Kufuor .jpeg Kabral Blay Amihere greets John Agyekum Kufuor

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s oldest-living former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, and fourteen (14) other illustrious men and women who have played key roles in promoting free speech and media activism, have been honoured.

With the likes of the Board Chairman of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO), Amb. Kabral Blay Amihere, the personalities were also honoured for their media activism, media training, and policies that have led to the expansion of press freedom in Ghana.

The award, in its maiden edition, was initiated by the Centre for Media and Culture, led by veteran journalist, Enimil Ashong, to recognize people who have played a role or continue to play a role in press freedom.

In all, there were fifteen (15) honours given out to Sir Sam Jonah, Amb. Kabral Blay Amihere, Prof Kwame Karikari, Akoto Ampaw, among others.

The event was held on September 21, 2022, which also marks the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day in the country.



EA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
Related Articles: