Kufuor, Otabil, Manasseh on list of persons Yvonne Nelson wants to chat with

97533640 Yvonne Nelson

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson has named personalities she would love to sit and have long conversations with.

Although the actress did not give reasons for wanting to have a conversation with the personalities she posted a list that included Ghanaians and foreigners.

The list spanned politics, religion, media, showbiz industry - local and international.

One thing is clear, her preference list contains names of personalities who have excelled in their various endeavours, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In a tweet the actress said: “People i wanna sit with and talk to all day," before posting the list below:.

1, Obrafour

2, Nas

3, Hammer

4, Lauryn Hill

5, Afari Dartey

6, Pres. Kuffour

7, Robert Burale

8, Mensah Otabil

9, Manesseh Azure

10, Fianko Bossman

