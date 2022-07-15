Kufuor bemoans growing factionalism in NPP as party heads to National Delegates’ Conference

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has bemoaned the lack of commitment in the New Patriotic Party, NPP, as compared to what pertained in the past.

He confessed that factionalism has crept into the ruling party and it is gradually dividing its numerical force.



The party will from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17 scale the last hurdle before it goes for its Presidential primaries.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, former President Kufuor, said anytime the party goes through a process of selection, there is always an aftermath rift and that does not augur well for its fortunes.

The Former President noted that the leadership of the NPP does not benefit from factionalism.



He explained that factions rather reduce the numbers of a political party, a situation that threatens the survival of the party because democracy is about numbers.



Mr. Kufuor said the divisions may benefit some faceless agent provocateurs whose desire is to reduce the numbers of the NPP.