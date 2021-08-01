Kufuor charges people of Atibie to patronise GMR's free medical outreach

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor with the people of Atibie

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the chiefs and people of Atibie to patronise the free medical outreach to be embarked on by the Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) from Monday 2nd August to Friday 6th August, 2021.

Speaking during a courtesy call paid on him at his residence on Friday, July 30, 2021, the Former President emphasised the need for the people of Atibie to avail themselves to benefit from this free medical clinic.



"Doctor Owusu and this powerful team have come from the United States to render humanitarian medical service...I know that they've targeted the Atibie hospital as the major hospital to go and render service to the people on the Kwahu mountains.



I want to use this occasion to appeal to all the people around there to go as it is a free service," he posited.



He further pledged his support for the group and emphasised the importance of such activities to deprived communities in Ghana.



"If it is heart problems, side problems or whatever problem, doctors and nurses have come. They will be at our disposal, let's talk to them hopefully, they might help reduce the health drawbacks and even financial drawbacks many of us are suffering from," he added.

The President of Ghana Medical Relief, Dr. Samuel Kwapong Owusu, a physician, expressed gratitude to the former President for hosting the team and looked forward to Ghana Medical Relief partnering with the John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation to improve the health of citizens, especially in deprived communities.



He stated that the areas the team would be providing free services in include Paediatric urology, medical, dental, gynaecology and obstetrics among others.



The team which is under the able leadership of Dr. Samuel Kwapong Owusu and Dr. William Rockson in previous years visited Anomabo in the Central Region and Asiakwa in the Eastern Region and provided similar services to over 3000 indigenes of the area.



The organisation works in collaboration with hospitals, churches, and agencies in the United States for supplies and medical equipment that are donated to hospitals and clinics in Ghana.



The non-profit organisation made up of medical practitioners and volunteers based in US and Ghana provides free medical services to deprived communities in Ghana annually.

To date, the organization has donated hospital beds, ultrasound machines, examination tables, cardiac defibrillators, operating room equipment, and numerous medical supplies/medications to several hospitals and clinics in Ghana.



In a related development, Hon. Davis Ansah Opoku, Member of Parliament ( MP) for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, applauded GMR for their commitment to provide free medical services to deprived communities in Ghana considering that we are not in normal times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking during a brief engagement to welcome the medical team to Ghana on Thursday, July 29, 2021, the MP who was flanked by executives of Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN), partners for this year's medical outreach assured the team of the community's readiness stating that massive awareness creation has been conducted through the media in Kwahu to ensure that residents in and around Atibie troop in their numbers to benefit from this kind gesture.