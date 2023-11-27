Kufuor is a listener but Akufo-Addo is ‘yentie obiaa’ – Nana Ohene Ntow

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Ohene Ntow, a spokesperson for independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a leader who does not listen to the voice of the governing party.

According to Nana Ohene Ntow who is a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), there is clear difference between the president and other key leaders of the party in terms of paying attention to the voice of its members.



“Recently NPP MPs who are the majority in parliament called on the president to sack Ken Ofori-Atta for poor performance.



"President Akufo-Addo said he is the president and that he (Ofori-Atta) will remain and truly he has remained till now.



“As someone representing the party, even when people in the party express concerns about something, his position is that he wields the power. We know that when party people speak Alan Kyerematen listens, President Kufuor as well listens. But Nana Akufo-Addo when everyone speaks, says yentie obiaa (I won’t listen to anyone),” he stated in an interview on Neat FM.



The NPP recently announced that Nana Ohene Ntow and three other leading members of the NPP by the decision to endorse Alan Kyerematen’s independent bid had automatically forfeited their membership in the party.

But according to Nana Ohene Ntow, it is the autocratic tendencies of President Akufo-Addo including his support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the party that has led to Alan Kyerematen leaving the NPP and their decision to join his campaign.







GA/SARA







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.