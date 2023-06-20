Kufuor kicked against my Bawumia-Alan ticket campaign – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is said to have kicked against the proposed Bawumia-Alan ticket for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for the 2024 polls

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who has been championing this, indicated that he had to stop the campaign because the Former President did not buy into the pairing.



After the 2020 general election, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has always advocated for Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and Former Minister for Trade and Industry Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng to contest on the ticket of the NPP as Presidential candidate and running mate respectively.



At a point, however, he had to tone down the campaign because some persons including the former president were averse to the pairing.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Hon. Osei-Kyei-Mensah revealed: “I consulted our party elder Former President Kufuor who I thought he had been president before apart from President Akufo-Addo because I strongly believed that his voice would be needed on that discussion.”



“So I went to him, but he disagreed with me on the matter. He told me the party has its own way of doing things. He said the party believes in competition and contest, which is the voting process and so far it hasn’t brought a bad effect on the party. He told me clearly that, (President Kufuor) he believed we should use that same method because if we go for a different method and there is a problem in the future, you will be the one to blame,” he added.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told Kwame Tanko host of the show “Angel in The Morning” that though he disagrees with the Former President, he had to stop because “he is an elder of the party hence I need to give him the maximum respect”.