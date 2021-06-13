Kufuor reveals reasons behind stubborn and rebellious nature of Ghanaians

• Former President Kufuor has stated that Ghanaians are rebellious because of pre-independence experiences

• He said for the fear of history repeating itself, Ghanaians build up defences



• According to the two-time president, Ghanaians will go to the extreme to fight anyone who threatens their freedom



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has attributed the rebellious nature of Ghanaians to the lasting effect of colonization and bitter slave trade encounters.



He said, the fact that Ghanaians were deprived of their freedom in their own land by foreigners in the past, have made them very defensive and protective of their rights and that has somewhat translated into an extreme case of ‘stubbornness.’



Mr. Kufuor stressed that it is no fault of the citizens that they have built defences leading them to rebel against authority as and when.



“Someone lives on his or her own. Very independent. Then all of a sudden, they are being forced to succumb to foreigners, a new entity. Even powerful kings were made to kowtow to these people, they were taken into exile and you expect them to be calm? After going through all of these? No, they will remain rebellious," the former president said in an interview on Kofi TV.

He added that "Because everyone wants his or her freedom. I have been to all of the regions across Ghana and I’ve realized that citizens do not trust people that much due to past experiences. They don’t care about where you are from, all they care about is the sort of attitude you possess.



"The stubbornness of Ghanaians is as a result of evolution. We were forced by the whites to succumb to their will. Our chiefs who didn’t understand the impact of their decisions made that happen."



The ex-president added that despite the recalcitrant nature of Ghanaians, they are homely and distinct as compared to most countries.



“In all that, we are unique. Ghanaians are far better than most citizens from different countries. We are distinct and homely,” he observed.



Watch Mr. Kufuor’s interview with Kofi TV below



