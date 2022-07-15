Kufuor worried about agent provocateurs hidden in NPP

John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has opened up about some persons he described as agent provocateurs within the governing NPP. According to him, such elements cause trouble within the party with the sole aim of reducing the numbers of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.



He said these agent provocateurs bring about factionalism, stressing that no leader in NPP benefits from such factions that threaten the survival of the party because democracy is about numbers.



Asked during an interview with TV3 about whether or not the various divisions in the party benefit stalwarts in pursuing their agenda, President Kufuor said the divisions may only benefit the faceless agent provocateurs whose desire is to reduce the numbers.

“I wouldn’t know any genuine leader who will benefit from factionalism, because democracy is about headcount and numbers. We had 169 seats in parliament but because of factionalism our numbers reduced from 169 to 137 and you say you have benefited. Then, I will suspect your commitment to the tradition.



Sincerely, I don’t think leadership have benefited but in a mass party like ours, very likely, there might be some hidden forces within the rank, they may not be genuine to our tradition.



“So people like that, of course, you wouldn’t know them, they might be like agent provocateurs, they are in there to ensure you lose your cohesion to suffer split so your numbers will reduce but the leadership as I know it, I don’t think.”



The governing NPP is holding its congress at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15-17 to elect leaders of the party.



