Kumasi Asafo Chief poised to transform Akwamu Divisional Council

Asafohene in the Kumasi Traditional Area, Nana Akyamfour Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu

Source: GNA

Nana Akyamfour Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu, Asafohene in the Kumasi Traditional Area, has hinted of his plans to implement developmental policies to aid the transformation of the Akwamu Divisional Council.

The policies, according to him, border on energy security, economic empowerment, education, social cohesion among the people of Akwamu as well as restoration of the local system of governance.



Speaking on energy security, which he related to the protection of the environment, Nana Agyemang-Bonsu told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that he was looking forward to creating a system where human and animal waste in the area could be used to generate energy for manufacturing industries and for the production of nitrogen based fertilizers to power up the economy.



“I am looking at the situation where I can refer to Kumasi as a society which is based on hydrogen,” he explained.



In his quest to promote sustainable development, he said he has initiated discussions with stakeholders to economically empower members of the community.



Nana Agyeman-Bonsu, who is also the Chief of Akwamu (Akwamuhene), proposed a structure where his leaders would ascertain the average income levels of various households within the community as a way of tracking the effectiveness of the intervention.

Nana Agyemang-Bonsu further stated that he was looking forward to creating a Community Trust which would be managed by a board of trustees.



“This would be like a Fund that we would try to raise to get money from both the community and even from people outside who might want to support us,” he said.



On education, which the Chief described as a priority to his people, he said together with his sub-chiefs, he would work to secure scholarship opportunities for his people, especially the less endowed.



He also hinted that his Division would work to help improve health conditions in the area.



Speaking on how to foster social cohesion within the community, Nana Agyeman-Bonsu said he was hoping to see a society where there was proper interaction among the people in spite of their individual differences.

Part of his vision for the Akwamu Divisional Council, he said, was to ensure that the traditional system of governance which existed before the British colonial rule, was restored.



“This is the total restoration that I have in mind in terms of our cultural emancipation,” he added.



He emphasised the need for his people to appreciate their cultural values and revealed his plan to start a television series which would offer him the platform to talk about the various systems of governance within the Kumasi Traditional Area as well as the history of Ashanti in general.