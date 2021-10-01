Kumasi Central Business District stinks as filth engulfs the city

A part of the market with heaps of rubbish

The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, is gradually losing the fight against poor sanitation as filth has engulfed almost every corner of the Central Business District of the metropolis.

Piles of refuse according to some traders in the CBD of Kumasi have become a common sight at DR Mensah Market, Kejetia, Central Market, and parts of Adum enclave.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, September 30, 2021, some residents said the current pile of refuse at different locations in the CBD has been there for close to one week hampering trading activities in the metropolis.



They blamed officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly for the failure to come out with pragmatic measures to deal with the poor sanitary condition in the area.



Traders said the situation had been persistent over the years and called on authorities to solve the problem before it causes a health disaster.



They indicated that the situation had created a lot of inconvenience for them as well as buyers.

One Madam Akosua Serwaa, a food vendor at Kejetia, said the situation became worse anytime it rains.



“Whenever it rains the place becomes so dirty and smelly that nobody would come and buy.”



A vegetable seller at Dr. Mensah Market, Madam Abenaa Ntriwaa cried bitterly over how poor sanitation has affected their sales.



“Our foodstuffs get spoilt and business slows down, So the few that come, we sell to them cheaply and at the end of the day, we run at a loss. So we are pleading with the government to come to our aid,” she said.



